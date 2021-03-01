Advertisement

Obituary: Judith Ann Varner

Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Judith Ann Varner, 71, of Vienna, W.Va. passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 2, 1949 in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arthur L. and Margie V. Beall Varner.

Judy was a 1968 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Parkersburg Beauty College and WVU-P. She was retired from St. Joseph Hospital with 31 years of service as a medical transcriptionist. Judy enjoyed reading, sewing and watching television.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara L. Wigal and husband, Don, of Parkersburg; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur L. Varner, II.

In keeping with Judy’s wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be interred at Pigeon Forge. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg.

Condolences may be shared online with the family at vaughanfh.com

