Obituary: Larry E. McKitrick, Jr. (Tink)

Larry E. McKitrick, Jr. (Tink), 47, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio passed away at his home on February 13, 2021.

Tink was born on April 13,1973, in Marietta a son of Larry and Vickie Gaskins McKitrick. He was raised by his grandparents, the late Everett and Emma McKitrick. Tink was a 1993 graduate of Marietta High School and worked in construction as a painter and drywall installer. He was an excellent artist and musician and was very mechanically inclined. He also enjoyed racing GoKarts.

Tink is survived by his father, stepmother Sally McKitrick, sister Mary Wolfe, several aunts, uncles and nieces, nephews,.

In addition to his grandparents, Tink was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents Pete and Bessie Gaskins, brother Charles McKitrick.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, (Mar. 3) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Rainbow Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.