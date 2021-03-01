Obituary: Patricia Ann Buskirk

Patricia Ann Buskirk, 69 of Washington, WV passed away February 27, 2021 at WVU Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

She was born January 26, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Ada Corrine Eaton and the late Delbert Vernon Blair.

Patricia volunteered with the foster grandparents program at Lubeck Elementary and loved spending time with her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Patrick (Chelsea) of Parkersburg, WV, Joseph Buskirk of Parkersburg, WV; daughter, Janette (Donnie) Smith of Mineral Wells, WV; grandchildren, Skyler (Bekah), Abby, Rylan, Parker, Jaxon; brothers, Teddy (Fran) Blair of Parkersburg, WV, Pete Blair of Parkersburg, WV; sisters, Nancy (Chuck) Buskirk of Vincent, OH; three special friends, Natalie Miller, Karen Sprout, and Matt Morris.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Eaton and her husband, Michael Buskirk.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Buskirk family.

