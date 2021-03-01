Advertisement

Obituary: Richard Farrar Stump

Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Richard Farrar Stump, 88 of Hockessin, DE passed away peacefullySunday, February 21, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Born in Apple Farm, WV, on March 7, 1932, he was the son of the late HoyRoy and Nelsa Farrar Stump.

Dick attended Calhoun County High School in Grantsville, WV where heenjoyed playing football and was a member of the All-State team his Juniorand Senior Years. After which he attended West Virginia University andreceived a Bachelor’s Degree in Forestry. Dick proudly served in the UnitedStates Marine Corps where he received an Honorable Discharge.Dick’s true passion was “making sawdust” as well as many other craftsincluding sewing and working with leather. All of which he continued to doafter his retirement from the U.S Department of Agriculture and the State ofNevada up until shortly before his passing.

He is survived by three daughters, Shonet Marshall of Arkansas, JackieBelvin of Oklahoma, and Ashley McGuire of Delaware as well as threegranddaughters and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by hiscaregiver “his Rock” Alice M. Stump.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O.Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. WoundedWarriorProject.org.

Visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Bethlehem Cemetery.  Masks and social distancing are required.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

