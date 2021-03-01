Advertisement

Obituary: Terry Lynn Kesterson

Published: Mar. 1, 2021
Terry  Lynn Kesterson, 64, of Belpre died February 25, 2021 at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Terry was born on July 25, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Carl Taft and Roberta Garnett Dowler Kesterson.

Terry was currently employed by Share One Inc.. He enjoyed Karaoke and calling Bingo.

Terry is survived by his sister Karen Roberts of Belpre; brothers Gary Kesterson of Vincent, Harold Kesterson (Sue) of Vincent, John Kesterson of Belpre and Roger Kesterson (Jeanette) of Fleming; a special friend Christine Eckman and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers Richard and Larry Kesterson; sister-in-law Alice Kesterson; a niece Ann Elizabeth Kesterson.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home - Belpre, OH, with Pastor Clete Randolph, officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery.  Visitation will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

