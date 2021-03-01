Obituary: Thomas Gregory Heintz

Thomas Gregory Heintz, 66, of Harrisville, W.V. died March 1, 2021 at his residence.

He was born April 23, 1954 at Pigeon, MI the son of the late George and Emma M. Christner Heintz. He had worked at Thumb Tool in Bad Axe, MI, T & T Windows in FL and the Ritchie Recycling Center, Ellenboro, WV. He was a member of God’s Glory Church, St. Marys, WV.

Thomas enjoyed hunting, spending time with the grandchildren, sports, coaching softball and playing cards with his brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Diebel Heintz; daughters, Tina M. Rippy (Timothy) of Harrisville and Kristi Doudna (Scott) of Grand Blanc, MI; son, Thomas A. Heintz (Melissa) of Ypsilanti, MI; brothers, Pete Heintz (Carol) of Bad Axe, MI, Mike Heintz (Peggy) of Pigeon, MI and George Heintz (Pat) of AZ; five grandchildren, Cody Rippy of TX, Dayton Scarborough (Madeline) of Parkersburg, Bailey Rippy of Harrisville, and Ethan and Addie Doudna of Grand Blanc, MI; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Bob Christner and Richard Heintz.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 3:30 PM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Tim Nichols officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at 2 PM on Wednesday. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be in place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

