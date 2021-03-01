Obituary: Walter Gerald “Jerry” Hopkins

Walter Gerald “Jerry” Hopkins, 80, of Belpre, died February 26, 2021, at Worthington Manor Nursing & Rehab.

Jerry was born March 9, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Walter Clayton and Mabel Lenora Callaway Hopkins.

Jerry had retired after 30 years from E.I. DuPont and was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ.

Jerry enjoyed collecting and building model trains. He was a Civil War enthusiast and a Cincinnati Reds fan. He also enjoyed woodworking and camping and loved spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Norma Sue Hopkins; daughter Sharon Snider (Mike) of Waterford, daughter Connie Fink (Tim) of Albany, OH, son Jeff Hopkins of Belpre, daughter Ruthie Hopkins of Little Hocking, son Michael Hopkins (Casi) of Belpre; grandchildren Tara Stephens (Brian), Veronica Alward (Dan), Joshua Snider (Stacie), Zachary Snider (Samantha), Jessica Lofty (Sean), Hannah, Lydia and Riley White and Paul Christopher Hopkins; great grandchildren Aurora and Briana Alward, Jesse, Dallas and Coleson Snider and Tilly Stephens; brothers Larry Hopkins (Donna) of Little Hocking and Dave Hopkins (Shirley) of St. Augustine, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn Everson Hopkins.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday March 3, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Ron Laughery, officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

