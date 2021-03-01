Advertisement

Obituary: Walter Gerald “Jerry” Hopkins

Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walter Gerald “Jerry” Hopkins, 80, of Belpre, died February 26, 2021, at Worthington Manor Nursing & Rehab.

Jerry was born March 9, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Walter Clayton and Mabel Lenora Callaway Hopkins.

Jerry had retired after 30 years from E.I. DuPont and was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ.

Jerry enjoyed collecting and building model trains.  He was a Civil War enthusiast and a Cincinnati Reds fan. He also enjoyed woodworking and camping and loved spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Norma Sue Hopkins; daughter Sharon Snider (Mike) of Waterford, daughter Connie Fink (Tim) of Albany, OH, son Jeff Hopkins of Belpre, daughter Ruthie Hopkins of Little Hocking, son Michael Hopkins (Casi) of Belpre; grandchildren Tara Stephens (Brian), Veronica Alward (Dan), Joshua Snider (Stacie), Zachary Snider (Samantha), Jessica Lofty (Sean), Hannah, Lydia and Riley White and Paul Christopher Hopkins; great grandchildren Aurora and Briana Alward, Jesse, Dallas and Coleson Snider and Tilly Stephens; brothers Larry Hopkins (Donna) of Little Hocking and Dave Hopkins (Shirley) of St. Augustine, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn Everson Hopkins.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday March 3, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Ron Laughery, officiating.  Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Thomas Heintz
Obituary: Thomas Gregory Heintz
Terry Kesterson
Obituary: Terry Lynn Kesterson
Larry McKitrick, Jr.
Obituary: Larry E. McKitrick, Jr. (Tink)
Hayward Haddox
Obituary: Hayward “Hop” D. Haddox

Obituaries

Richard Stump
Obituary: Richard Farrar Stump
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Clara Blanch Runyon Nicholson
Joseph Kidd
Obituary: Joseph Eugene Kidd
Jean Hockenberry
Obituary: Jean Irene Hockenberry
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Caroleen (Carole/Carolyn) Sue Jones
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Donna Joan Stephens