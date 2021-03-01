Ohio announces additonal vaccines, expansion of eligible groups

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ The approval of a third coronavirus vaccine means Ohio could receive as many as 400,000 total doses this week.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state could receive up to 90,000 doses this week once that approval came.

That’s on top of 310,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines the state was already scheduled to receive.

The federal government has told Ohio that supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will dip after this week, though the exact number isn’t known.

``So this is going to be a ramp-up very quickly and then down,’' DeWine said on Thursday. He planned a Monday afternoon news conference to talk about the latest coronavirus developments.

Vaccines will now be shipped to an expanded number of locations-1,200-from 75 currently. That includes 200 independent pharmacies.

Governor Dewine also announced the eligible groups for vaccines will be expanded to include people 60 years of age and older, people with Type 1 diabetes, pregnant women, bone marrow transplant and ALS patients, and several law enforcement members.

DeWine says people 60 and older represent 93% of COVID-19 deaths, and two-thirds of those hospitalized.

More than 1.6 million people in Ohio, or 14% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, according to the state Health Department.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,733 new cases per day on Feb. 14 to 1,951 new cases per day on Feb. 28, according to an Associated Press analysis of date provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

