Ohio reports 49 deaths, 1,452 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 49 deaths and 2,225 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 17,346 deaths, 968.874 cases, 50,382 hospitalizations, 7,148 admissions to intensive care and 911,474 presumed recoveries. The dashboard also showed 1,607,834 vaccinations started, or 14.44 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard also showed 1,181 people hospitalized with the virus, and the number of patients in intensive-care units was 295.

The daily total and three-week averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are as follows: cases, 1,452, 2,225; deaths, 49, 269; hospitalizations, 103, 129; and ICU admissions, 14, 14.

Statewide, the dashboard showed Cuyahoga County with 1,750 deaths to lead the state. The rest of the top 10 included: Franklin, 1,212; Hamilton, 974; Summit, 957; Montgomery, 892; Stark, 843; Lucas, 767; Mahoning, 544; Butler, 473; and Trumball, 465.

Franklin County continued to have the most cases, with 111,987followed by Cuyahoga, 95,705, Hamilton, 73,287; Montgomery, 47,254; Summit, 40,184; Butler, 35,456; Lucas, 35,279; Stark, 29,356; Warren, 22,381; and Lorain, 21,994.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 3, red): 4,622 cases 184 hospitalizations, 87 deaths, 9,051 vaccinations, 4,255 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, red): 4,637 cases, 165 hospitalizations, 33 deaths, 8,840 vaccinations, 4,261 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 2,218 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 46 deaths, 4,459 vaccinations, 2,074 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 3, red): 1,350 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 37 deaths, 3,299 vaccinations, 1,231 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 2, orange): 1,164 cases, 99 hospitalizations, 36 deaths, 2,056 vaccinations, 1,072 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 3, red): 1,008 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 34 deaths, 2,281 vaccinations, 900 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 3, red: 1,287 cases, 89 hospitalizations, 42 deaths, 1,935 vaccinations, 1,206 presumed recoveries

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.