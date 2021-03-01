Ohio University to welcome all students, increase in-person activities for Summer and Fall 2021

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University has announced it will welcome all students to campus for its upcoming summer and fall terms, with a plan to increase in-person learning and activities.

The university also plans to have fully open residence halls on its Athens campus by fall semester. It has begun phasing in more in-person activities, beginning by increasing the number of available campus visits for prospective students and adding group information sessions under careful guidance from public health leaders.

The school is also planning to host Bobcat Student Orientation in-person this summer – although in smaller groups than normal – with virtual options available for families who prefer not to travel to campus until Welcome Week in August.

Ohio University will continue to follow the evolving guidance of state and national public health experts to ensure the health and safety of our University community. With that in mind, it will be taking the following measures:

The school expects to continue to only offer double and single rooms in the residence halls on the Athens campus and maintain isolation and quarantine space for students who test positive or are exposed. It will once again require testing prior to move-in for all students.

It continue to follow the most up-to-date guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to facial coverings, limitations on public gatherings, and other safety protocols.

Classes and indoor events will continue to follow any ongoing public health guidelines for social distancing.

The university has identified meeting spaces that can be temporarily redeployed as classroom space for some larger courses.

Some courses will be divided into smaller sections to allow for face-to-face instruction while meeting public health guidelines.

The university will offer more in-person hybrid courses that include a mix of face-to-face and online elements each week.

Some larger classes, such as those with more than 50 students, may continue to be delivered online.

