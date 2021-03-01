UPDATE: Police look for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit

UPDATE: 3-1/21 3:45 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly rammed a cruiser Monday afternoon while fleeing from officers who had stopped the vehicle he was in, police said.

Police Chief Joe Martin said the suspect, who is possibly armed, is believed to be a white man in his early 20s who was a passenger in a car that police pulled over Monday afternoon in the area of 13th and Dillaway streets.

According to Martin, a woman driving the car out of the car during the traffic stop and the man took control of the car and fled. After about five blocks, Martin said the man jumped out and ran away.

The incident prompted a partial lockdown at Jefferson Elementary, but students have since been released to go home for the day.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates online and during WTAP News.

UPDATE: 3/1/21 3:30 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools officials have been cleared by Parkersburg Police to lift a partial lockdown at Jefferson Elementary that had been in place for a short time Monday afternoon because of a law-enforcement activity in the area, a spokesman said.

A spokesman said buses were allowed to leave, but about a dozen children remained at the school as of about 3:15 p.m. and that parents were being called to pick them up.

The lockdown was initiated as a precaution because of a heavy police presence in the area near the school, officials said.

Police have not said what prompted officers to be called to the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jefferson Elementary School in Parkersburg was placed under a partial lockdown Monday afternoon as a precaution because of police activity in the area, a Wood County Schools spokesman said.

Several law-enforcement cruisers were reported to be in the area, but Parkersburg Police have not returned calls about the incident that prompted the lockdown.

The school spokesman said students were able to leave the school on their buses but that students who walk to school are being kept at the school until they can be picked up by their parents or the lockdown is lifted.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates online and on WTAP News as more information becomes available.

