Program aims to brighten seniors’ day

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local assisted living facility is launching a program meant to bring some sunshine to seniors.

The pandemic is hard on all of us but can be especially hard on our most vulnerable. While many seniors may not feel comfortable being out and about during Covid, Cedar Groves assisted living plans on bringing some goodies right to their doors. The facility calls the goodie bags their pots of gold. Inside them, seniors will find items like candy and puzzles.

Marketing Director Jordan Melott said, “We’re going to bring some joy and bring some light to them right to their doorsteps in a safe manner.”

If you want to nominate a senior for a goodie bag, shoot Cedar Grove a message on Facebook

