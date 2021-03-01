Advertisement

Residents speak out against proposed video lottery business

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission’s recent approval of a variance for a video lottery business is drawing opposition from people who live near where it will be built.

Residents Monday asked the commission to reconsider the approval, which was passed last month by a 2-1 vote.

The commission will ask Prosecutor Pat Lefebure if that’s legally possible.

The citizens are concerned about the traffic and other problems that might result from a business located on a narrow, winding road.

”The turn has been the site of many accidents already, including the accident that took my uncle’s life,” said resident Andrea Stewart. “Pulling out of our driveway is dangerous now, without adding more traffic and obstacles now from the gambling facility.”

“People frequently cross the double line as they maneuver this curve,” added resident Caryl Stines. “It’s an unsafe location and always has been.”

Commission President Blair Couch noted the project still needs state approval.

“As we’ve seen another facility within a municipality that wanted a variance and got approved and then declined by the state...the state still has a ruling.”

Residents addressing the commission were upset they didn’t know about the plans for the business before the commission voted on it in mid-February.

Such items are usually placed on the commission’s agenda, which is posted on the commission page on the county’s website, but public notices are not usually issued.

Couch says the business’s attorney followed the proper procedures for seeking the county’s approval. He said it was initially rejected by Compliance and Permit Officer Sarah Farnsworth before the commission approved the variance February 12.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
W. Va. Governor issues State of Preparedness
Rain brings flooding.
Local flooding update
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
West Virginia COVID-19
W.Va. COVID-19 update for February 28

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor: W.Va. February revenues again above estimates
Police lights
UPDATE: Police look for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
(AP)
Guernsey County woman sentenced for role in six-year-old’s death
Gas Pump
Gas prices continue to rise