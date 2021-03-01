Residents speak out against proposed video lottery business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission’s recent approval of a variance for a video lottery business is drawing opposition from people who live near where it will be built.

Residents Monday asked the commission to reconsider the approval, which was passed last month by a 2-1 vote.

The commission will ask Prosecutor Pat Lefebure if that’s legally possible.

The citizens are concerned about the traffic and other problems that might result from a business located on a narrow, winding road.

”The turn has been the site of many accidents already, including the accident that took my uncle’s life,” said resident Andrea Stewart. “Pulling out of our driveway is dangerous now, without adding more traffic and obstacles now from the gambling facility.”

“People frequently cross the double line as they maneuver this curve,” added resident Caryl Stines. “It’s an unsafe location and always has been.”

Commission President Blair Couch noted the project still needs state approval.

“As we’ve seen another facility within a municipality that wanted a variance and got approved and then declined by the state...the state still has a ruling.”

Residents addressing the commission were upset they didn’t know about the plans for the business before the commission voted on it in mid-February.

Such items are usually placed on the commission’s agenda, which is posted on the commission page on the county’s website, but public notices are not usually issued.

Couch says the business’s attorney followed the proper procedures for seeking the county’s approval. He said it was initially rejected by Compliance and Permit Officer Sarah Farnsworth before the commission approved the variance February 12.

