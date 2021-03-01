Advertisement

W.Va. reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WTAP
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported no new deaths and 193 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday morning, leaving the state with 2,300 deaths and 132,048 cases.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the DHHR reported 2,181,987 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. In addition, the dashboard showed 225 people remained hospitalized, with 59 in intensive care.

The DHHR also reported that 298,942 people had received the first of two COVID-19 vaccination and that 197,756 had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In Wood County, the DHHR showed 7,063 total cases and 205 active cases. The county remained gold on the state’s daily alert map with a positivity rate of 4.15 and an infection rate of 18.30 per 100,000 residents. The state also reported 15,032 vaccinations in Wood County.

Kanawha County continued to lead the state in deaths with 285. Other counties in the top 10 include: Cabell, 160; Wood, 131; Mercer, 112; Berkeley, 99; Hancock, 86; Mineral, 77; Logan, 76; Putnam, 74; Fayette, 70; Harrison, 70 and Monongalia, 70.

The DHHR also reported 6,997 active cases across the state. The 10 counties with the most cases include: Monongalia, 543; Berkeley, 523; Kanawha, 495; Cabell, 487; Raleigh, 457; Harrison, 381; Putnam, 336; Mercer, 297; Fayette, 271; and Marion, 252.

The statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 5.46 percent and the daily percentage was 4.39.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (green - 1.76 percent positivity, 7.50 infection rate); 1,667 cases; 26 active; 50 deaths; 6,235 vaccinations

- Pleasants (green - 1.65 percent positivity, 9.57 infection rate); 802 cases; 14 active; 17 deaths; 2,096 vaccinations

- Ritchie (yellow - 3.78 percent positivity, 17.20 infection rate); 622 cases; 20 active; nine deaths; 2,143 vaccinations

- Wirt (orange - 11.31 percent positivity, 23.31 infection rate); 360 cases; 14 active; two deaths, 1,359 vaccinations

The alert levels are based on the following data collected and published daily on the DHHR’s COVID-19 website: (colors are assigned based on the lower of a county’s two ratings) green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population or less than 3 percent positivity rate; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population or 3 percent to 4 percent positivity rate; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population or 4 percent to 5 percent positivity rate; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population or 5 percent to 8 percent positivity rate; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population or higher than 8 percent positivity rate.

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

Barbour (1,220), Berkeley (9,693), Boone (1,582), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,807), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,069), Greenbrier (2,430), Hampshire (1,532), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,843), Jackson (1,667), Jefferson (3,634), Kanawha (12,121), Lewis (1,037), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,701), Marion (3,676), Marshall (3,013), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,223), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,130), Monongalia (8,049), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,637), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,542), Putnam (4,221), Raleigh (4,704), Randolph (2,392), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,091), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,684), Wayne (2,618), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (360), Wood (7,063), Wyoming (1,741).

