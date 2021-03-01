WVU Medicine Camden Clark offering $10,500 worth of scholarships

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark is giving out $10,500 worth of scholarship money to students in health care.

This money comes from two scholarships. One is specifically aimed at nursing students who have completed at least one year at an accredited school of nursing. That scholarship is coming out of the Camden Clark Foundation and is worth $1,500. Two will be given out.

The other scholarship is available to any healthcare student. This scholarship is worth $2,500 and three are available. Students applying must also have completed at least one year of schooling at an accredited school or be in the final weeks of their last year, carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Many nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark were recipients.

Kimberley Couch, president of the Camden Clark Foundation said, “I’ve seen students come back to our area and work, which is always the neatest outcome you can ever see. We have a bunch of nurses who specifically were recipients of the Camden Clark School of Nursing Alumna scholarships…,”

Couch encourages those who are applicable to apply for both scholarships.

All applicants must live in the area served by WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

