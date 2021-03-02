Belpre Christian pair reaches milestone together

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Congratulations are in order for a pair of Belpre Christian School basketball players. Seniors Eli Fullerton and Ryan DeLay were part of a 58-34 winning effort over cross river rival Parkersburg Christian recently.

What made the victory memorable was that it was Senior night for the Patriots.

What made the occasion even more memorable was the fact that both Fullerton and DeLay reached the 1 thousand point milestone for their careers.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.