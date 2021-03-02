Advertisement

Belpre Municipal Building opens contactless service window

This window is a part of an overarching Covid safety initiative at the municipal building.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Municipal Building now has a walk-up window you can use to pay your bills, taxes, and more. The project has been in the works since late last fall.

The goal is Covid safety and convenience. Anything you once did at the front desk, from paying taxes to registering for pavilion rentals, can now be done at the window.

You still have the option of using the front desk if you prefer. The window will be open for use from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mayor Lorentz said, “If you can do your business from the window in a split second, why go through the opening and closing doors and being close to one another?”

This is a part of an overarching safety initiative at the municipal building that has led to touchless restrooms, water fountains, and doors.

