Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County seeking vendors for Spring Craft & Vendor Show

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County is currently seeking crafters and other local vendors interested in setting up booths at its upcoming Spring Craft & Vendor Show. The show will be held April 24 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Jim Spencer Center.

Donations for the Boys & Girls Club will be accepted at the show, and vendor booth fees will benefit the Club, as well.

There will be space for 20 to 30 vendors, and the Club is accepting applications now. Those vendors interested in applying are asked to email davischrista3511@gmail.com by April 2.

This is the first time the Club will host the show, and it plans to make it an annual event.

One of the Club’s goals with the event is to support local crafters and vendors, many of whom have had fewer opportunities than they normally would to sell their goods and promote their businesses during the pandemic.

“It’s to bring light to local crafters, to highlight them and their businesses...It’s important to let them know how important [their businesses] are and to get them back out there to show their art and crafts..Highlighting local crafters and vendors is the main focus,” said Morgan Najar, executive director.

A number of COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Masks will be required and they will be provided for those who do not have them, social distancing will be practiced, hand sanitizer will be available, vendors will be spaced at least six feet apart, and visitors will be guided to take safe, distanced walking routes inside the space.

