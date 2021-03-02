Advertisement

Catholic Schools Diocese providing financial assistance to families

Catholic Schools Diocese providing financial assistance to families
Catholic Schools Diocese providing financial assistance to families(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese is providing its students’ families with a financial benefit to help them out during the pandemic.

The Diocese plans to give families a $250 grant for tuition and fees for each student enrolled in a Catholic school.

It’s part of a $1.2 million investment by the Diocese.

And Diocese officials say it is just one of many ways they are looking out for those in the Catholic schools community.

“A number of our schools and parishes throughout the state of West Virginia have seen a great increase in need as the pandemic has raged on. Catholic charities in West Virginia has done an amazing job in increasing its work throughout the state to help those who before did not need help but suddenly found themselves in dire need. And we’re very thankful for that work,” says Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, Tom Bishop.

Diocese officials say this is something that has never happened before.

And they say they are continuing to look for others way to support aCtholic families and schools.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

This window is a part of an overarching Covid safety initiative at the municipal building.
Belpre Municipal Building opens contactless service window
WTAP News @ 5 - Greenmont Elementary teacher wins Jan Dils Golden Apple
WTAP News @ 5 - Greenmont Elementary teacher wins Jan Dils Golden Apple
WTAP News @ 5 - Baby Mont starts at Fruth Pharmacy
WTAP News @ 5 - Baby Mont starts at Fruth Pharmacy
WTAP News @ 5 - Madison Elementary celebrates Doctor Seuss Day with a "Spirit Week"
WTAP News @ 5 - Madison Elementary celebrates Doctor Seuss Day with a "Spirit Week"
WTAP News @ 5 - PHS class speaks with WVU broadcaster Tony Caridi
WTAP News @ 5 - PHS class speaks with WVU broadcaster Tony Caridi