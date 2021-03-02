Catholic Schools Diocese providing financial assistance to families

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese is providing its students’ families with a financial benefit to help them out during the pandemic.

The Diocese plans to give families a $250 grant for tuition and fees for each student enrolled in a Catholic school.

It’s part of a $1.2 million investment by the Diocese.

And Diocese officials say it is just one of many ways they are looking out for those in the Catholic schools community.

“A number of our schools and parishes throughout the state of West Virginia have seen a great increase in need as the pandemic has raged on. Catholic charities in West Virginia has done an amazing job in increasing its work throughout the state to help those who before did not need help but suddenly found themselves in dire need. And we’re very thankful for that work,” says Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, Tom Bishop.

Diocese officials say this is something that has never happened before.

And they say they are continuing to look for others way to support aCtholic families and schools.

