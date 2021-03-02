Advertisement

County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia holds essay contest

School notebook and pen
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April is National County Government Month and the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) is hosting its annual essay contest for eighth-grade students across West Virginia.

There will be monetary prizes for first, second, and third place student winners. The first place teacher winner will also receive $500 to be used for classroom activities. The first place student will each receive $500; second place will receive $300; and third place will receive $200. There will also be $50 awards for five Honorable Mention Students.

Student participants are asked to type a 500-word essay on the topic, “How does my county commission make life better for me?” All entries must be emailed by 5 P.M, April 16 to jennifer@ccawv.org.

There is also an online application option this year or participants may download a PDF of the application and email it to the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia office. Applications can be found on the Wood County website.

