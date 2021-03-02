Advertisement

February Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Trish Ringer

Trish Ringer has been a teacher for 23 years.
Trish Ringer has been a teacher for 23 years.(WTAP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The February Golden Apple Award winner has found a way to connect with her students, even during the pandemic.

Trish Ringer is a first grade teacher at Greenmont Elementary.  She has been teaching for 23 years, 17 of which have been at Greenmont.

Her nomination says that she goes above and beyond her job description with her dedication to her students.  She is available before and after school hours to make sure all students have the necessary materials to learn.

Ringer says that teaching first grade is rewarding because the kids are excited to learn and be at school, and she says it’s wonderful to see progress in their learning from the beginning to the end of the school year.

She says dedication is vital for all teachers to have.

“Make sure that you love it with all of your heart and soul because it is a lot of work and it takes a lot of time.  I just think you need to really really love it so that you come to school each day excited for the kids, because that’s what they deserve,” she explained.

To nominate your favorite teacher, go to the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of wtap.com

