Advertisement

Fruth Pharmacy launches baby month

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Fruth Pharmacy in Mineral Wells is collecting baby products for North Place Maternity House.

How it works is you can either drop off your baby items in the bin outside or you can buy items at the pharmacy and put them in the bin inside. You can also donate money to go towards items, which can can be added to curbside, drive-thru, or online orders.

Proceeds will go to North Place Maternity House, which takes in women for a time period during and after unplanned pregnancy.

Justin Moody of Fruth Pharmacy elaborated, “..., and they partner with people to help them seek employment opportunities, to build resumes, to take them to their doctors appointments. It’s a really one on one basis with the staff at North Place Maternity House.”

Baby month will last through March 31st.

You can also submit baby photos for your choice of organization to help spread awareness. Photos will be posted on Fruth’s social media. Submit emails to msherman@fruthpharmacy.com.

All Fruth Pharmacy stores will be holding fundraisers for babies, however different locations will be giving to different organizations. You can go to www.fruthpharmacy.com for more details.

Below is a list of items North Place Maternity House is looking for...

- newborn diapers

- baby powder

- baby wash

- baby shampoo

- receiving blankets

- adult shampoo

- adult conditioner

- toothpaste

- body lotions

- deodorant

- wet wipes

- disinfecting spray

- dishwasher pods

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

This window is a part of an overarching Covid safety initiative at the municipal building.
Belpre Municipal Building opens contactless service window
WTAP News @ 5 - Greenmont Elementary teacher wins Jan Dils Golden Apple
WTAP News @ 5 - Greenmont Elementary teacher wins Jan Dils Golden Apple
WTAP News @ 5 - Baby Mont starts at Fruth Pharmacy
WTAP News @ 5 - Baby Mont starts at Fruth Pharmacy
WTAP News @ 5 - Madison Elementary celebrates Doctor Seuss Day with a "Spirit Week"
WTAP News @ 5 - Madison Elementary celebrates Doctor Seuss Day with a "Spirit Week"
WTAP News @ 5 - PHS class speaks with WVU broadcaster Tony Caridi
WTAP News @ 5 - PHS class speaks with WVU broadcaster Tony Caridi