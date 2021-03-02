Fruth Pharmacy launches baby month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Fruth Pharmacy in Mineral Wells is collecting baby products for North Place Maternity House.

How it works is you can either drop off your baby items in the bin outside or you can buy items at the pharmacy and put them in the bin inside. You can also donate money to go towards items, which can can be added to curbside, drive-thru, or online orders.

Proceeds will go to North Place Maternity House, which takes in women for a time period during and after unplanned pregnancy.

Justin Moody of Fruth Pharmacy elaborated, “..., and they partner with people to help them seek employment opportunities, to build resumes, to take them to their doctors appointments. It’s a really one on one basis with the staff at North Place Maternity House.”

Baby month will last through March 31st.

You can also submit baby photos for your choice of organization to help spread awareness. Photos will be posted on Fruth’s social media. Submit emails to msherman@fruthpharmacy.com.

All Fruth Pharmacy stores will be holding fundraisers for babies, however different locations will be giving to different organizations. You can go to www.fruthpharmacy.com for more details.

Below is a list of items North Place Maternity House is looking for...

- newborn diapers

- baby powder

- baby wash

- baby shampoo

- receiving blankets

- adult shampoo

- adult conditioner

- toothpaste

- body lotions

- deodorant

- wet wipes

- disinfecting spray

- dishwasher pods

