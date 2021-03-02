Advertisement

High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County

Arrest made, no injuries reported
A car off the road following high-speed chase in Mid-Ohio Valley
By Jack Selby
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A high-speed chase that began in Marietta early Tuesday morning ended near the Staunton Turnpike exit on I-77 SB with a car off the the side of the road.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the chase was picked up in Williamstown at 1:08 a.m. when a car going at a high rate of speed (and without its lights on) cross Highland Avenue.

The chase continued for a period of time, ending at around 1:20 by the Turnpike exit, and “at least one person” being arrested, according to Dispatch, although they also said no injuries were reported at the scene.

WTAP will have more information on the case as it becomes available.

