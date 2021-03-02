HUD awards nearly $33 million in grants to West Virginia communities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $32.8 million in funding to local programs in West Virginia to support community and economic development activities, ranging from increasing the availability of affordable housing to assistance for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Provided through HUD’s Office of Community Planning and Development, this funding is the state’s formula allocations for fiscal year 2021.

Nationally, $5.5 billion in grants has been awarded. The grants are being provided through these HUD programs:

The Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides funding to states and localities that communities use—often in partnership with local nonprofit groups—to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.

The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) grants provides rental housing assistance for persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) provides funds for homeless shelters, assists in the operation of local shelters and funds related social service and homeless prevention programs.

The Recovery Housing Program (RHP) allows states and the District of Columbia to provide stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorders.

