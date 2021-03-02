Advertisement

Madison Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss Day with a "spirit week"

Madison Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss Day with a “spirit week”
Madison Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss Day with a “spirit week”(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is national “Read Across America Day” -- and local schools are celebrating.

In fact, Madison Elementary school is celebrating “Dr. Seuss spirit week” all week long.

Each day, students are given a new theme from one of the famed children’s author’s books.

Today’s theme is “Top Hat Tuesday,” in reference to the “Cat in the Hat” book.

Teachers say they hope events like this will help students make a habit out of reading.

“Reading is extremely important. And I would encourage anyone to begin reading to your babies even if they chew on the books,” says Madison Elementary reading resource teacher, Melanie Flinn. “I would just start as young as possible. It’s so important for learning language patterns and those beginning sounds and rhyming. It’s just really important.”

Dr. Seuss enterprises said recently it will stop publishing six books because they contain racist or insensitive material.

They are “On Beyond Zebra,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “Scrambled Eggs Super,” “The Cat’s Quizzer,” “McElligot’s Pool,” and “To Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

