Obituary: George August “Sonny” Sauer, Sr.

George August “Sonny” Sauer, Sr., 83, of Orma, WV, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born November 27, 1937, a son of the late Fredrick August Sauer, Sr. and Anita Elizabeth Sauer.

He was a diesel mechanic for over 60 years. His hobbies included working outside; he enjoyed helping his son on the farm and working in his garage. He loved boating, eating seafood, and going on vacation with his family. Most importantly, Sonny loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Robin (Tom) Dubravetz of White Pine, TN; son, George (Mary Beth) Sauer, Jr. of Shock, WV; sister, Anita (Ron) Lippa of Baltimore, MD; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Sauer, on July 11, 2011; daughter, Lesa Sauer; eight brothers; and five sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 1:00 p.m. with Austin White officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Sauer Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

