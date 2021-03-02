Obituary: Hope Lynn Pettry

Hope Lynn Pettry, 53, of Amma, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born October 5, 1967, at Charleston, the daughter of Genette Gale Harper Pettry of Amma and the late Lee Ernie Pettry.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Opal Norton Pettry; and her maternal grandparents, James Delmar and Daisy Auxier Harper.

In addition to her mother, survivors include five children, Joshua Pettry of Walton, Brandy McKinney of Spencer, Regina Paxton of Walton, Ricky McKinney of Naples, Fla. and Brad McKinney of Walton; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Wendy Pettry of Elkview; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lena Pettry Parsons (Mike) of Amma, Genette Pettry Tallman (Junior) of Gandeeville and Nichole Pettry Nelson (Shawn) of Boone County; 13 grandchildren and her beloved dog, Dixie Lynn; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Hope attended Walton High School until she decided to start a family of her own. To all that knew and loved her, she was a free spirited, funny and very giving person. She loved to outdoors, especially working with her flowers, fishing, camping or anything that kept her busy. Throughout the years she has been known to do many kinds of work, and even though tiny in body, she was not afraid to take on ay task, and one of the jobs she loved most was construction and roofing.

A Baptist by faith, she was a Christian, who always knew that one day God would call her home to be with her family and friends that were waiting for her.

There will be a private visitation for family from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Afterward, she will be cremated and burial will be in the Pettry Family Cemetery, Amma, at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.