Obituary: Janie “Vickey” Reynolds

Janie “Vickey” Reynolds, 56, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 9, 1964 in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of Elton Talmadge and Mary Jane West Pittman of Jacksonville, Fla.

In addition to her parents, survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jon Miller of Spencer; grandchildren, Natalie and Matthew Miller; brothers and sister, Allen Pittman of Jacksonville, Fla., Kimberly Goeller of Kissimmee, Fla. and Talmadge “TJ” Pittman, Jr. of Pooler, Fla.

Vickey was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Ignite Church, Gandeeville. Her pastimes included crafting, crocheting and photography.

A service to celebrate and remember her will be Thursday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m. at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Jeremy Eastman as celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be from noon until 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.