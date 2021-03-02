Obituary: Jeffery Scott (Jeff) Ward

Jeffery Scott (Jeff) Ward 63, passed away on February 18, 2021 with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Jeff leaves behind his wife Carla of almost 42 years, his son, Jeffery Scott Ward II, brother, Shawn Lowry (Jessica) of Collegeville, PA, sister, Angela Chakiris of Warminster, PA, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents William B. Lowry and Nancy King (Ward)

Jeff was born and raised in Parkersburg and in his teen years moved with the family to Beaufort, SC. As a young man Jeff joined the Army and was discharged honorably. Later in life, he went back to college and earned a degree in engineering.

A husband to Carla for almost 42 years. Jeff and Carla did everything together throughout their marriage. They worked together, fished together (at times Carla out fished Jeff) hiked, camped and traveled. Took care of family and friends no questions asked. They enjoyed honest to gosh picnics together up until the end. And if you didn’t get them on the phone it meant they were out ridge riding and enjoying an ice cream cone together. Theirs was a hard life at times but always a true love story with the Lord at their center.

Jeff was a family man, an outstanding architect, engineer, mechanic and all phases of construction, there was none better. He was the greatest husband, a great Dad, the best big brother anyone could ask for and was the world’s greatest uncle. He taught us all so much. We learned how to be tough, honest-your word is your word and you better up hold it and be clear. How to work the land, live off the land and shot a gun (which was awesome).

He taught his son and nephews the true way to camp and to fish. He taught them life skills before they even could make the connection. He even got to teach his niece how to shoot as well.

Jeff was truly one of the smartest people you could ever meet. He designed, built, wrote and submitted a patent that was approved on the first submittal. He really had some great ideas and some crazy ones too.

Jeff was happiest outdoors deep in the woods, hunting, camping, fishing or just sitting up against a tree taking it all in. He was also an outstanding marksman with a bow and gun. A close second was to find him under the hood of a car.

If you were lucky enough to have met Jeff then you met a friend. He was a true man’s man; one who meant what he said and lived up to his word. The hole in hearts and our world will never be filled but our memories and stories will see us through.

The family will notify members of the family and friends on details pertaining to the memorial service at a later date.

