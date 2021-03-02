Obituary: Jerry Horner

Jerry Horner, 71, of Washington, WV passed away Thursday February 25, 2021at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Leroy and Iris (Kitts) Horner.

He retired from DuPont and was a member of Calvary Memorial Church. He was a United States Marine veteran and a former member of Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3. He enjoyed helping the local police and sheriff, studying Genealogy and helping out in the community.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Horner and her fiancé Jason Anderson of Proctorville, OH and brother Jeffrey Paul Horner (Terry) of Parkersburg.

Services will be Friday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

