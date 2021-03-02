Advertisement

Obituary: Jerry Horner

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jerry Horner, 71, of Washington, WV passed away  Thursday February 25, 2021at his residence.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Leroy and Iris (Kitts) Horner.

He retired from DuPont and was a member of Calvary Memorial Church.  He was a United States Marine veteran and a former member of Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3.  He enjoyed helping the local police and sheriff, studying Genealogy and helping out in the community.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Horner and her fiancé Jason Anderson of Proctorville, OH and brother Jeffrey Paul Horner (Terry) of Parkersburg.

Services will be Friday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mark James Daggett
Janie Reynolds
Obituary: Janie “Vickey” Reynolds
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Shirley Rumbold Elliott
Hope Lynn Pettry
Obituary: Hope Lynn Pettry

Obituaries

George Sauer, Sr.
Obituary: George August “Sonny” Sauer, Sr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brad Dane Ball
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Virginia Jackson
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell
Deborah Cyran
Obituary: Deborah Jean Cyran
Judith Varner
Obituary: Judith Ann Varner