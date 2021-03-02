Advertisement

Obituary: Mark James Daggett

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mark James Daggett, 55, of Vincent, OH died suddenly of a cerebral accident on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 13, 1966 in Erie, PA, the son of Phyllis (Timothy) Hargreaves of Belpre, OH and the late Gene Daggett.

Mark was employed by the United States Treasury Bureau of Fiscal Services. He attended Central New England College and Northeastern University where he studied information systems. He also attended Thayer Conservatory of Music. Mark was an accomplished classical guitarist and pianist. He was an avid Moto GP fan and enjoyed hiking, cooking and gardening.

In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Daggett; two sons, Ian Mathews Hissam and Col. Jacob Smith-Hina (Georgina Kladouris); and five grandchildren.

In keeping with Mark’s wishes, there will be no services held.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg is honored to assist the family with cremation services.

