Obituary: Shirley Rumbold Elliott

hirley Rumbold Elliott, 75, of Marietta passed away at 3:58 pm, Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

She was born October 11, 1945 in Marietta a daughter of James and Ruth Greathouse Clark. Shirley had been employed as a nurse’s aid. She was a member of Williamstown Church of Christ.

In 1966 she married Donald D. Rumbold who preceded her in death in 2009. Surviving is her daughter Sandra Rumbold of Marietta; 3 grandchildren, Traci, Samantha, and Allison Welch; 2 great grandchildren, Kilynn Williams and Caliope Reed; brother Roger Clark of Lower Salem; 4 sisters: Mildred Ellis, Roxie Starlin, Betty Hersman and Janet Barton all of Marietta.

On December 28, 2017, she married John Elliott who survives with stepson Ken Elliott, stepdaughter Kristie Riley and several step grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Marjorie Dillon and Judith Starlin; brothers: Robert, Ronald, Gary, Timothy and Kenneth Clark.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Mar. 4) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with David Powers officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends Thursday before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

