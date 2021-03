Ohio girls basketball regional tournament pairings set.

COLUMBUS (WTAP) -

Division I

Region 1

Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Canton McKinley at Medina High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Canton GlenOak vs. Medina at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Medina High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2

Sylvania Northview vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Strongsville vs. Olmsted Falls at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Reynoldsburg vs. Dublin Coffman at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Newark at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Westerville South High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Centerville at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Huber Heights Wayne vs. Mason at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Princeton High School, Saturday, 12 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 4 vs. Region 2 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs. Shaker Heights Laurel at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Perry vs. Poland Seminary at Barberton High School, 8:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Bellevue vs. Napoleon at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Granville vs. Norton at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

Wintersville Indian Creek vs. Thornville Sheridan at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Dresden Tri-Valley at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Hamilton Badin vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Germantown Valley View vs. Dayton Carroll at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 8 vs. Region 6 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 5 University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 2 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Canfield South Range vs. Warrensville Heights at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Garrettsville Garfield vs. Apple Creek Waynedale at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10

Columbus Africentric vs. Willard at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Delta vs. Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Region 11

Beverly Fort Frye vs. Berlin Hiland at Cambridge High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. Winchester Eastern at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Anna at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Waynesville vs. Worthington Christian at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Springfield High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 10 vs. Region 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 12 vs. Region 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Shadyside vs. Loudonville at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. McDonald at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 14

Convoy Crestview vs. Toledo Christian at Elida High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

New Washington Buckeye Central vs. Columbus Grove at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 15

Newark Catholic vs. Waterford at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. Peebles at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 16

New Madison Tri-Village vs. Xenia Legacy Christian at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Fort Loramie vs. Minster at Butler High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 14 vs. Region 16 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 15 vs. Region 13 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 10:45 a.m.

