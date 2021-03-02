Advertisement

Patriots excited to compete with Fallon back at the helm

Coach Mike Fallon (center) will be leading the Patriots after a year off
Coach Mike Fallon (center) will be leading the Patriots after a year off(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots are ready to hit the court this week for their final scrimmage on Wednesday against Teays Valley.

This season will include the return of head coach Mike Fallon, who stepped away from the team last year due to personal reasons.

The Patriots finished last regular season 11-6, and are looking to build on that, with a veteran team.

Coach Fallon talked about his return to the team, and the leadership his team is going to show throughout the season.

“That year was a much-needed year for me and my personal life and everything to get things kind of squared away, so it’s great to be back,” said Fallon. “It’s been a good transition because I’ve known these kids since 3rd and 4th grade, so everything’s transitioned well. We’ve got a great group of leaders. You know, and not really just one or two kids. They kind of self-monitor themselves and things, so it’s a rare group, and I like this group.”

The Patriots open regular season play on Saturday at home against Wheeling Park.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre Christian duo reach 1000 points
Belpre Christian pair reaches milestone together
Williamstown boys basketball preview
Scoreboard- Feb. 25
File image
Scoreboard- Feb. 23