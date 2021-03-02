Patriots excited to compete with Fallon back at the helm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots are ready to hit the court this week for their final scrimmage on Wednesday against Teays Valley.

This season will include the return of head coach Mike Fallon, who stepped away from the team last year due to personal reasons.

The Patriots finished last regular season 11-6, and are looking to build on that, with a veteran team.

Coach Fallon talked about his return to the team, and the leadership his team is going to show throughout the season.

“That year was a much-needed year for me and my personal life and everything to get things kind of squared away, so it’s great to be back,” said Fallon. “It’s been a good transition because I’ve known these kids since 3rd and 4th grade, so everything’s transitioned well. We’ve got a great group of leaders. You know, and not really just one or two kids. They kind of self-monitor themselves and things, so it’s a rare group, and I like this group.”

The Patriots open regular season play on Saturday at home against Wheeling Park.

