PHS class speaks with WVU broadcaster Tony Caridi

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A relatively new elective class at Parkersburg High School, called “Sports in American Culture,” spent Tuesday afternoon talking with the play-by-play broadcaster for West Virginia University, Tony Caridi.

A class of around 40 students sat in the auditorium wile Caridi explained how he got into the career he has, and they asked him some other sports-related and mountaineer-related questions.

Students are grateful that PHS is giving them an opportunity to learn about sports careers at a younger age, so that they are more prepared when entering college and their careers.

“I think it’s really amazing,” said Shelby Anderson, a P.H.S. junior. “It’s nice how we don’t have to go into college clueless, and that we can kind of have an idea of what we want to do as people, and I think that in West Virginia we’re normally known for not getting as many opportunities, so it’s really nice that we have these available to us.”

“Going into college with that new knowledge, and bringing it from high school with us, is going to be really important and make us more successful,” said P.H.S. junior Kendal Domenick.

Some advice Caridi gave to the students was that if they know they want to get involved in sports careers, that they should try to get some experience as soon as possible.

