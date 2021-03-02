Advertisement

Road closures planned in Athens

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Second Street will be closed on March 3 between North Lancaster Street and Slaughter Drive to allow the city to complete a waterline repair. The intersection of Elizabeth and Second Street will also be closed. The closures are expected to occur between 8 AM – 4 PM.

Those with additional questions are asked to contact the Engineering and Public Works Department at (740) 593-7636.

