Trees in Southwood Park removed for safety purposes

Southwood Park pool
Southwood Park pool(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Area residents have expressed concerns about two oak trees recently cut down in Southwood Park. However, according to the Parkersburg Department of Parks and Recreation, the trees were removed due to safety concerns.

The trees, which were quite old, had a number of branches that were unstable and threatening to fall, which of course could lead to injuries.

In addition, the trees were near the park’s pool, and there was concern the branches could have fallen and caused injury to those visiting the park to swim.

The Parkersburg Department of Parks and Recreation has stated that protecting the safety of visitors to the park was the sole reason for the trees’ removal.

