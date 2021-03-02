Advertisement

Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton advisor, has died

Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died at the age of 85.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, has died, according to a statement from his daughter. He was 85.

Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams, released the statement Tuesday to CBS News.

“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side,” she said.

After stints as field secretary for the Georgia NAACP and executive director of the United Negro College Fund, he became head of the National Urban League, becoming the face of black America’s modern struggle for jobs and justice for more than a decade. He was nearly killed by a racist’s bullet in 1980 before transitioning to business and politics.

His friendship with Bill Clinton took them both to the White House. Jordan was an unofficial Clinton aide, drawing him into controversy during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell
A Washington County man was flown to the hospital Monday morning after a single-car crash on...
Man flown to hospital after single-car crash near Newport

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 3/2/21
Forecast for March 2nd
Forecast for March 2nd
Chase end
Wake UP MOV, High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County, 3/2/21
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning