Advertisement

Wood County Commission preparing for annual budget discussions

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission last year completed a budget for the current fiscal year just as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Later this month-in the midst of the same pandemic-it will hold hearings on its spending plan for the year beginning in July.

According to Commission President Blair Couch, the county already knows insurance costs for county employees will rise in the coming year.

At the same time, the commission wants to continue with plans to raise some base employee salaries-to $29,500-while continuing to fund the agencies they’ve funded in the past.

”We’ll continue to receive requests at the county commission from governmental agencies and even non-governmental non-profits who wish to be included in our budget,” Couch says. “I think there will be some discussion about some of the people we fund through the hotel-motel tax, and how they get funded.”

Couch says hotel-motel tax collections, which help pay for tourism promotion, have declined sharply this past year.

He has hoped money for theater organizations will be included in the next round of federal stimulus act legislation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

Madison Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss Day with a “spirit week”
Madison Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss Day with a “spirit week”
The Sports in American Culture class at Parkersburg High spoke with WVU legend Tony Caridi
PHS class speaks with WVU broadcaster Tony Caridi
Justice: income tax bill to be introduced “this week”
County commissioner calls on governor to veto health department oversight bill