Advertisement

Wood County Schools announces ticket sales and procedures for winter sports

(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South begin their winter sports seasons, the school district is implementing a number of COVID-19 procedures to help keep athletes and spectators safe.

Spectators should perform COVID-19 symptom checks at home prior to attending any event. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not attend the event. Masks must be worn properly at all times in compliance with Governor Justice’s Executive Order and social distancing requirements adhered to. Spectators are to sit only with their household family members in pods. Upon the completion of the event, spectators will exit the facility immediately and not congregate in the halls. Limited concessions will be offered at events. Restroom facilities are available.

Tickets will be determined based on capacity limits set by the Wood County Board of Education, respective high school, and subject to WVSSAC guidelines giving first priority for purchase of tickets to parents, grandparents, and household members. Priority ticket window will open one week prior to event (parents, grandparents, and household members). General public ticket window will open three days prior to the event until the capacity limit has been reached.

Tickets for Parkersburg South events can be purchased online here. And tickets for Parkersburg High events can be purchased online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell
UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 3/2/21
Forecast for March 2nd
Forecast for March 2nd
Chase end
Wake UP MOV, High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County, 3/2/21
UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County