Wood County Schools announces ticket sales and procedures for winter sports

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South begin their winter sports seasons, the school district is implementing a number of COVID-19 procedures to help keep athletes and spectators safe.

Spectators should perform COVID-19 symptom checks at home prior to attending any event. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not attend the event. Masks must be worn properly at all times in compliance with Governor Justice’s Executive Order and social distancing requirements adhered to. Spectators are to sit only with their household family members in pods. Upon the completion of the event, spectators will exit the facility immediately and not congregate in the halls. Limited concessions will be offered at events. Restroom facilities are available.

Tickets will be determined based on capacity limits set by the Wood County Board of Education, respective high school, and subject to WVSSAC guidelines giving first priority for purchase of tickets to parents, grandparents, and household members. Priority ticket window will open one week prior to event (parents, grandparents, and household members). General public ticket window will open three days prior to the event until the capacity limit has been reached.

Tickets for Parkersburg South events can be purchased online here. And tickets for Parkersburg High events can be purchased online here.

