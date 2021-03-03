Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing southeast Louisiana boys

Louisiana State Police have upgraded the alert from a Level II Child Endangerment Alert
Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?
Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?(Source: Louisiana State Police/KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?

Louisiana State Police has upgraded the boys’ disappearance from a Level II Child Endangerment Alert to an Amber Alert for both boys Wednesday.

Kaesyn is an 8-year-old boy and is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is 4 years old, is 3 1/2 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

The boys both have blond hair and have crew-cut hairstyles.

Both children are missing and were last seen at their father’s home in Ponchatoula.

Jax was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.

The boys may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, burgundy or red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at (985) 551-0653.

