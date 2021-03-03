Baylor bests WVU in overtime

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. (AP) - Third-ranked Baylor beat No. 6 West Virginia 94-89 in overtime Tuesday to clinch its first Big 12 regular-season championship.

Jared Butler scored 25 points for the Bears before fouling out.

Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and finished with 20 points.

Matthew Mayer had a season-high 18 points for the Bears.

Baylor bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas.

After managing just 58 points against the Jayhawks, the Bears maintained their energy and scoring touch until the very end against the Mountaineers.

Taz Sherman came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points for the Mountaineers.

