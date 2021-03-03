City of Parkersburg to clean Point Park after flooding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The rain over the past week has caused the Ohio River water level to rise, and it is impacting Point Park, which has been closed to visitors for the past few days.

Within the next few days, the City of Parkersburg will effort a clean-up of the park, once it is cleared for people to come in.

The City determines the severity of the clean up by how much debris and trash is left in the area, and that will determine how long the clean-up effort will take.

Parkersburg’s Public Works director Everett Shears explains that this clean up will be a team effort.

“It takes two to three departments usually to clean it up down there,” said Shears. “It usually takes us two to three days to actually get to the park, sometimes longer depending on how much debris is left back and how much mud. So, it’s a great team effort from several different departments here within Public Works and the city.”

Shears says the clean up will take up to a few days.

