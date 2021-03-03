Advertisement

City of Parkersburg to clean Point Park after flooding

Point Park will be cleaned up by the City of Parkersburg
Point Park will be cleaned up by the City of Parkersburg(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The rain over the past week has caused the Ohio River water level to rise, and it is impacting Point Park, which has been closed to visitors for the past few days.

Within the next few days, the City of Parkersburg will effort a clean-up of the park, once it is cleared for people to come in.

The City determines the severity of the clean up by how much debris and trash is left in the area, and that will determine how long the clean-up effort will take.

Parkersburg’s Public Works director Everett Shears explains that this clean up will be a team effort.

“It takes two to three departments usually to clean it up down there,” said Shears. “It usually takes us two to three days to actually get to the park, sometimes longer depending on how much debris is left back and how much mud. So, it’s a great team effort from several different departments here within Public Works and the city.”

Shears says the clean up will take up to a few days.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

Protestors at the Capitol
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing set March 10 for ex-Parkersburg councilman accused in Jan. 6 events at U.S. Capitol
File image
Two-vehicle crash in downtown Parkersburg
Phase 2-a West Virginia
Governor lowers age in W.Va. to get COVID-19 vaccine
Tyson Chad Hill
Marietta man arrested for involuntary manslaughter