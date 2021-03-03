Fatal crash takes place in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A fatal two-vehcile crash occurred in Gallipolis Tuesday at 7:25 P.M. The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident, which took place on State Route 160 near milepost 3.

An eastbound Honda Civic exited US 35 onto Route 160 and failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The Civic then returned to the road and struck a northbound Ford pickup.

The driver of the Civic was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she died Wednesday as a result of her injuries.

