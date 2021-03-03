Governor lowers age in W.Va. to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is going to lower overall age to get the coronavirus vaccine.

It will be lowered from age 65 to 50 in West Virginia.

He discussed this during his press conference on Wednesday.

Now, all West Virginians over the age of 50 can get the coronavirus vaccine, according to Governor Justice.

Governor Justice says they will still prioritize those who are age 65 and above, but this will open the floodgates for others.

Teachers and service personnel in schools ages 40 to 50 will start getting their vaccinations immediately.

The governor says he is also allowing children age 16-18 with health issues to get vaccinated.

He also announced he plans on lessening restrictions put in place even more on Friday, March 3.

And Justice announced his latest town hall hearing on the proposed repeal of the state’s income tax will be held Thursday afternoon at 5:30 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.