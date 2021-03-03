Marietta man arrested for involuntary manslaughter

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On October 24, a Marietta man was found dead in his home, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death was the result of a drug overdose. The report showed that the man tested positive for fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, and gabapentin.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated and discovered social media messages between the deceased and Tyson Chad Hill of Marietta, in which the deceased arranged to purchase methamphetamine and heroin from Hill. The transaction reportedly took place near Hill’s apartment.

Hill was arrested in Marietta Wednesday at 3:20 P.M. without incident.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.