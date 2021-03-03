Advertisement

Marietta man arrested for involuntary manslaughter

Tyson Chad Hill
Tyson Chad Hill(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On October 24, a Marietta man was found dead in his home, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death was the result of a drug overdose. The report showed that the man tested positive for fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, and gabapentin.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated and discovered social media messages between the deceased and Tyson Chad Hill of Marietta, in which the deceased arranged to purchase methamphetamine and heroin from Hill. The transaction reportedly took place near Hill’s apartment.

Hill was arrested in Marietta Wednesday at 3:20 P.M. without incident.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: High-speed chase ends with arrest in Wood County
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Parkersburg Police Department
UPDATE: Police looking for man they say rammed cruiser during pursuit
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Anita Maxwell
Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Latest News

Protestors at the Capitol
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing set March 10 for ex-Parkersburg councilman accused in Jan. 6 events at U.S. Capitol
File image
Two-vehicle crash in downtown Parkersburg
Phase 2-a West Virginia
Governor lowers age in W.Va. to get COVID-19 vaccine
Point Park will be cleaned up by the City of Parkersburg
City of Parkersburg to clean Point Park after flooding