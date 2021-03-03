Watch for call from Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department about scheduling vaccine shot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department says pay close attention to your phone this week if you signed up on its list to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the standby list for the 65 and older population. You may get a call from the the health department’s number, which is is 304-485-7374. Staff are also making calls from their cell phones, so you may get a call from a number you don’t recognize. You may be trying to avoid scammers, but it really could be someone from the health department trying to schedule your vaccine shot.

The health department says they have called 1,100 people that have not answered.

The health department is calling them back over the next couple of days to get them scheduled for the week of March 1, 2021.

MOVHD Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MidOhioValleyHealthDepartment/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.