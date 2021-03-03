Obituary: Althea Louise Dilelio-Watkins

Althea Louise Dilelio-Watkins, of Belpre passed away on March 3, 2021.

Althea was born on September 21, 1954 in Indiana, Pa, the daughter of the late Fredrick Eugene Dilelio Sr. and Edith Louise Dilelio.

Althea found her calling as a nurse beginning in1972. Following a bout with breast cancer, she became an RN in 1994 and practiced until her retirement. As a devoted caregiver, she dedicated herself to the wellbeing of others. As a mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and daughter, her selfless and caring nature was shared most freely with her cherished family. She lived as a woman of faith, and a lifelong fan of Pittsburgh sports. She could often be found at games, cheering for her Steelers, Pirates and Penguins with her loved ones by her side.

Althea possessed a kind, gentle, giving soul and will always be remembered for her loving demeanor and generous spirit.

Althea is survived by her loving children, Lorne Dilelio (Elva) of Harlingen, TX; Eric Watkins (Amanda) of Belpre, Ohio; James Watkins (Melissa) of Delaware, OH and Kimberly Mowery of Worthington, OH; grandsons Anthony Dilelio, Christopher Watkins, Tyler Watkins, Matthew Watkins and Corey Watkins, siblings Fredrick Dilelio of Charlottesville, VA, Eyvonne Horn of Portland, TX, Pamela Bish of Parkersburg, WV, Bill Dilelio of Odom, TX and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, sister Inez Troup, husband Roger Watkins and daughter Kristina Watkins.

Graveside services will be held at the Rockland Cemetery on Friday at 12:30 PM. Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Friday from 11:00 AM till 12:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

