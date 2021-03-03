Obituary: Beau Michael Wasmer

Beau Michael Wasmer, 26, of Williamstown, WV, passed away February 28, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 30, 1994 in Marietta, Ohio, a son of Rick and Kimberly Fisher Wasmer of Williamstown. He was a graduate of Williamstown High School where he played football and was a hometown hero. Beau was a self-employed contractor and was a hard worker. His kids were his world and he was the center of theirs. His passion was hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed big trucks and riding on his side-by-side.

In addition to his parents, Beau is survived by his two children, Hunter Michael and Hayden Nicole Wasmer both of Williamstown; his brothers, Nicholas “Nick” Wasmer of Williamstown and Britton Wasmer of Parkersburg; his grandfather, Tom Wasmer of Spencer, WV; Louise and Frank Harris of Boaz, WV who were like grandparents; cousins, Ashton and Emmalyn Wasmer; and several close friends and family.

Beau was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Fisher, Rodney and Phyllis Newberry and Diana Moore; uncle, Pete Wasmer; great-grandparents, Flossie Newsome and Ed Thomas Wasmer, Sr.; great-aunt, Donna Collins; and great-uncle John Newsome.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green St. Parkersburg. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

