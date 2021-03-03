Obituary: Kathleen Grace Buckley

Kathleen Grace Buckley, 83, of Belleville, WV, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

She was born December 29, 1937 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Cecil Edward and Mildred Stealey Davis.

Kathleen was a phlebotomist at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and baking. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Parkersburg.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bethany Lynn Buckley of Belleville; two sons, Dean Ray Buckley and Robert Lewis Buckley both of Parkersburg; two sisters, Nancy Crowley (Roger) of Vienna and Carolyn Felker (Joe) of Parkersburg; three brothers, Jim Davis (Tina) of Williamstown, Joe Davis of Parkersburg and Bill Davis (Sharon) of Williamstown; four grandchildren, Tony Headley, Kaitlyn Buckley, Julie Buckley and Robbi Hitchcock; and six great grandchildren, Addison Buckley, Sydney Sams, Lindsey Sams, Allyson Moses, Morgan Hitchcock and Austin Hitchcock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Lewis Buckley, Jr.

Funeral services for Kathleen will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Kimes Funeral Home 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with the Reverend Jayne Chafin officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery at Lubeck. Visitation will be held two hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Housecalls Hospice for their compassionate care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

